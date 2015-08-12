This Target shirt is almost identical to one designed by a smaller company

Target is in the process of discontinuing a t-shirt that’s almost identical to one designed by a small clothing company in Boston.

Boston retailer Sully’s Brand says it had been selling the trademarked shirt for nine years, before a similar version suddenly appeared at Target, The

Boston Herald reports.

The shirt, which is meant to promote Boston Pride, is green with the words “Green Monstah” printed in white across the front.

Target’s version, created by New York designer Todd Snyder, is part of the retailer’s “Local Pride” clothing line, according to the Herald.

Sully’s took out a full-page ad in the Herald to highlight the similarities between the shirts and to call out Target for not partnering with a local designer for its “Local Pride” line.

“When you recently launched your ‘Local Pride’ line of Boston themed t-shirts, our fans took note,” Sully’s said in an open letter to Target. “They told us that our trademark ‘Green Monstah’ t-shirt, which we’ve sold for ten years, was now available at Target, but missing the Sully’s Brand logo.”

“Target introduced the Local Pride program to celebrate local communities, including our neighbours in Boston. We have a deep appreciation for design, including respecting the design rights of others,” the company said in a statement. “We are in the process of discontinuing this t-shirt and will not carry it in future installments of the program.”

Sully’s Brand founder and owner Chris Wrenn told the Herald that he’s not planning to sue Target over the similarities between the t-shirts because a lawsuit would be too costly.

Instead, he wants Target to consider using local designers for its “Local Pride” line.

“Boston fans are die-hards: loyal, out-spoken, and wear their hearts on their sleeves,” the company wrote in the open letter. “Do you think they’d be happy to know their ‘Boston Pride’ t-shirt was sold to them by a suit in NYC? That’s like finding out the lobster dinner they bought in Back Bay was shipped up to Boston from North Carolina.”

We reached out to Todd Snyder for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Target has been accused of copying t-shirt designs.

In May, a woman who sells t-shirts on Etsy claimed that Target copied the design of one of her tank tops emblazoned with an American flag and the hashtag “#MERICA.”

