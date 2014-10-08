This Table Shows How Australia's Tech Sector Has Matured

Getty/Alex Livesey

Australia’s tech sector has produced some solid offerings over the years, but with the rapid dispersion of mobile and growth of online marketplaces the types of companies entering that elusive hyper-growth stage has changed.

The table below was in investment company Bailador’s IPO slide pack and shows the progression of companies such as realestate.com.au, Carsales and Seek launching in the late 1990s with their online classified models to companies launching in the past few years, including Atlassian, Xero and Freelancer with full software as a service (SAAS) models.

The trend shows SAAS companies can scale and attain global reach and customer bases quicker.

Bailador said the valuations also “reflect that rapid growth and overall size potential”.

Here’s the slide. (Click to enlarge.)

Image: Bailador Technology Investments.

