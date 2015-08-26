This Sydney speed camera makes $4 million a year

The speed camera focused on northbound traffic on the Eastern Distributor in the tunnel between Oxford and William streets, is what NSW treasurer Gladys Berejiklian would call a nice little earner, courtesy of the Roads and Maritime Service.

It sits where the speed drops from 80kmh to 70kmh and caught an average of 50 drivers per day — generating nearly $450 per hour — adding $4 million to the state’s coffers last year.

While that makes it the most lucrative camera in NSW, the most lucrative red light camera is on George Street in the Haymarket, racking up penalties worth nearly $2.6 million.

Overall, 153,025 notices were produced from the state’s top 20 locations for fixed digital speed cameras in 2013/14, costing drivers a total of $31,286,388.

The figure is up from 2012-13’s $29,685,130, from an additional 6000 infringement notices at 159,182.

Here are the 20 busiest fixed speed cameras in NSW last financial year.

