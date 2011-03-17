This Surge In The Yen Is Simply Unreal

A jaw-dropping, unreal surge is happening in the yen.



It’s scary to think what kind of panicked yen buying might have caused it.

The yen move is being blamed on companies, like insurers, converting assets into yen to pay damages.

Pity poor Kyle Bass, who is short yen, and who probably figured the earthquake would probably vindicate him.

Here’s a look at USDJPY.

Click here for updates on the situation in Fukoshima >

