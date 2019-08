This surfboard brings the waves to you

Jetboard combines a surfboard and a jet ski. Its sleek motor allows you to surf wherever there’s water, even on a calm lake. Inventor Robert Montgomery claims that the board can let you surf on an endless wave. Price quotes are available through¬†Jetboard’s website.

Produced by Peter Chung. Footage courtesy Robert Montgomery/Jetboard.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.