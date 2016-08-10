This surfboard brings the waves to you

Jetboard combines a surfboard and a jet ski. Its sleek motor allows you to surf wherever there’s water, even on a calm lake. Inventor Robert Montgomery claims that the board can let you surf on an endless wave. Price quotes are available through Jetboard’s website.

Produced by Peter Chung. Footage courtesy Robert Montgomery/Jetboard.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.