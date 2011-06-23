HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $58 Million Waterfront Estate In The Hamptons

Liz Weiss
waterfront, estate, hamptons, aerial shot, aerial aesthetics,

Photo: Courtesy of AerialAesthetics.com

The price may seem steep even for a property in the Hamptons, but this four-acre estate has one-of-a-kind amenities fit for a palace.The property, located in Water Mill has a rare 19th century skylight, a grand staircase with in bronze, silver, and gold leaf, eight fireplaces featuring 100-year-old mantle pieces, four guest suites, and three staff bedrooms.

It’s also got a wine cellar, a movie theatre, a tennis court, pool, gym and sauna, according to the listing on Sotheby’s.

The estate has been on the market since at least October 2010.

The estate has great waterfront access

It's built in a classic style

With a double staircase leading to the backyard

The pool offers great views of the ocean and home

The majestic main staircase

Tons of marble and gold leaf

French doors lead to the wine cellar

The restaurant-grade kitchen

The view from the dock

The gilded dining room

The living area

Columns everywhere

Even the bathtub offers great views

One of the four guest suites

The home movie theatre

The library

The pristine pool

The tennis court

