This stunning combat art reveals what aerial warfare was like during World War II

Thanks to the digital camera, battlefield artists are quickly fading in relevance.

But hand-crafted battlefield art often best evokes the realities of past armed conflict. Art from the skies of World War II is an entire fascinating genre unto itself.

Check out this blast-from-the-past aerial combat art, a portal into the way aerial warfare used to be waged.

This post is originally by Geoffrey Ingersoll and Robert Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.