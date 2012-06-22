The Perfect Plane Would Have Bunks, A Singles Section And Anti-Kick Seats

Few people would call flying relaxing, but all that might change when Boeing rolls out its 787 Dreamliner in the U.K. this August. With extra-large windows and LED lights, the plane aims to make travel more efficient by cutting fuel costs and adding direct routes.



Of course not everyone will get to fly the Dreamliner, so travel site Skyscanner decided to check in with passengers and ask what they’d like to find in their dream aircraft.

To no one’s surprise, capsule-style bunks (20%), noise-reduction (26%) and anti-kick seats (8%) topped the list, while massaging chairs took fourth place, followed by “free use of iPads” (5%).

A lot of people would like to join the Mile High club, or at least find someone to flirt with—4% said they’d like to have a singles section in-flight.

Top 10 Wish List for The Perfect Plane

1. Capsule-style bunks – 20%

2. Sound proof sections for children – 18%

3. Anti-kick seats – 8%

4. Massaging Chairs – 8%

5. Free use of iPads – 5%

6. Transparent floors and ceilings – 5%

7. Singles Section – 4%

8. Showers – 4%

9. Cinema – 3%

10. Cocktail bar – 2%

Other – 23%

