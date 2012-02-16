This Study Explains Why People Act Less Intelligent When They're In A Group

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

If you have a tendency to freeze when you’re on the spot, there’s now more research explaining why.

There are two key things that affect how we act in a group: our personality and position, psychologist Michael Woodward told the Wall Street Journal, which also reports that “if we think others in a group are smarter, we may become dumber, temporarily losing both our problem-solving ability and what the researchers call our ‘expression of IQ.'”This is based on a Virginia Tech study published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, where researchers evaluated 70 people after dividing them up into groups and asking them to take intelligence tests. The researchers did brain scans and found that in all MRIs, participants experienced “spikes in activity in the amygdala, the part of the brain that registers fear and processes emotion.”



While half of the group recovered and improved their scores by the end of the test, the other half didn’t. The researchers reported that most of the low performers were female and those with higher IQs, who “were more attuned to group social dynamics, subconsciously worrying about their performance.”

