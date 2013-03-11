The Gorgeous Steampunk Contraption That The Vatican Uses To Announce The Next Pope

It’s Conclave Week!

Starting Tuesday, Catholic Cardinals from around the world will begin the process of voting on the next pope, a process that is likely to take at least a few days. (We explained the voting process here)

As you probably know, each day after the voting, the Vatican shoots up a puff of smoke into the air to reveal whether a Pope has been selected or not.

Black smoke means no Pope yet. White smoke means there is a Pope.

The device that shoots the smoke up is this awesome, Jules Verne-looking stove. All of the paper ballots along with a chemical (to produce either black or white smoke) are placed in it and burned, alerting the world where the College of Cardinals is at in the voting.

Photo: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photo: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Photo: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

