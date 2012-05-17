Our Ridiculous Gun Laws Led To A US Lieutenant Getting Arrested While Visiting The Hospital

A similar rifle to what Kim has in his car

Photo: dhall on flickr

One of our readers ROS sends us a link to Emily Miller’s article in the Washington Times.It’s about Lt. Augustine Kim who was travelling between his parents’ house and his own home in South Carolina when he stopped at Walter Reed for an appointment. This was two years ago when Walter Reed was still in DC.



Apparently, there was a clerical error in regards to his driver’s licence that he straightened out over the phone the next day. But the officers asked Kim if they could search his car:

The lieutenant agreed because his guns were properly locked in a case in the trunk, in compliance with federal firearm transport laws. Mr. Kim was handcuffed and told to sit on the curb during the search.

He recalled that the officers inspected the collection and “were upset about the fact that I had the AR-15, which D.C. considers to be an ‘assault weapon.” The model of rifle is illegal in the District, but not in his home state.

The officers then told Mr. Kim he was in violation for the carrying firearms outside the home (in his vehicle) in the District. The nation’s capital does not acknowledge the right to bear arms, so there are no carry rights.

“I told them I had been under the impression that as long as the guns were locked in the back, with the ammunition separate, that I was allowed to transport them,” Mr. Kim told me in an interview.

“They said, ‘That may be true, however, since you stopped at Walter Reed, that made you in violation of the registration laws. It is illegal to possess a firearm anywhere in D.C. other than the home.'”

So they hauled his arse off to jail facing $20,000 in fines and up to 20 years in prison on the four felony charges.

The veteran spent a “few hours in the drunk tank,” then was moved to the central jail. It was cold on the steel slab, so he asked the police guard for a blanket. “He was surly with me and sarcastic. He said, ‘Oh you want blankets? Well they’re back ordered,'” Mr. Kim recalled. “I remember thinking, we treated detainees in Afghanistan better than this.” He didn’t get much sleep that night.

So, for some reason, the prosecutor offered Kim a deal and Kim accepted one misdemeanour charge of one unregistered gun. But the MPD won’t return his guns to him:

On Monday, MPD spokesman Gwendolyn Crump said the department “notified the respondent’s attorney last week of his right to a hearing concerning the return of weapons.” Mr. Gardiner said that he did not receive a letter. The spokesman did not respond to my inquiry about the date the letter was sent.

Why does he need a hearing? The prosecutor released the property, so it’s not theirs. They need to just give back the injured veteran’s property, that they confiscated wrongly in the first damn place.

