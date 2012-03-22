Strange Store Promotion Says Buy A Pair Of Shoes, 'Get A Free Man'

Photo: Shoes Shoes Shoes

A Malaysian shoe store has launched a promotion that is too bizarre to make up: “Get a pair of shoes from Shoes Shoes Shoes and get a free man.”The Kuala Lumpur-based shop has joined forces with a dating site to combine sex and stilettos.



How does it work, you ask?

A man logs into Lunch Actually, picks out the shoes he would like his lady friend to wear, and then promises to pay for a portion of the price if the woman who buys the rest agrees to go out with him. (Women have the power to check out their potential dates’ profiles only after they buy the shoes).

Business Insider has written about some pretty niche dating sites, but this one might take the cake. (And there’s even a site for cake enthusiasts!)

While most of the commenters on Shoe Dating’s Facebook page are smitten with the pictures of shirtless men and the concept in general, some question whether this is sexist. (Or a mild form of prostitution).

Would women be in an uproar if men were getting a free woman after buying, say, an expensive golf set? Shoes Shoes Shoes explains:

“You’re right. Women would and should be screaming murder if it was the other way round. That’s why shoe dating isn’t the other way round. :)”

Although considering that radio stations have gone so far as to offer Russian brides as a part of their promotions, a date for shoes seems like kids’ stuff.

