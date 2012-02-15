This Stealth Startup Aims To Solve One Of The Biggest Problems With Online Gaming

Osman Kent is working on a pair of startups that solve a big fat headache for live Internet game sites, Business Insider has learned.



Kent is best known as the co-founder of 3Dlabs which he sold to Creative Labs in 2002 for about $170 million.

Since then, he’s been an aspiring music mogul with his own record label, Songphonic Records. It operates out of a studio in England, formerly owned by Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera.

But he’s put his music ambitions on hold while he gets his latest tech startup off the ground.

The first, Numecent, isn’t expected to come out of stealth mode until March, but it has already spun out a company called Approxy which quietly launched in the U.K., sources close to the company said.

Numecent has raised more than $17.5 million so far for its super secret “cloudpaging” technology. Numecent hasn’t talked much about cloudpaging” but we’ve uncovered some interesting details.

Cloudpaging basically takes a well-known, established enterprise technology, known as desktop virtualization, and applies it to a cloud gaming service.

It promises to speed up cloud gaming by maintaining performance even as gamers pile on the network. It also keeps the game from tanking if too many family members want to access the Internet at the same time (multiple kids playing games while parents watch Netflix, for instance).

And it offers the holy grail of cloud online gaming, we’re told … letting you play even when your device isn’t connected to the Internet.

Approxy is competing with streaming gaming sites like OnLive and Gaikai.

Numecent, based in Irvine, CA, plans to spin out more companies, as well, sources said.

