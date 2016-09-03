A surprising statistic shows why the office might be obsolete in a few years

Jim Pennucci/Flickr People tend to prefer remote work.

Could physical offices be going the way of the dodo?

It might sound crazy, but a recent finding from FlexJobs is indicating that more and more people prefer to work outside of the office during normal business hours.

The recent FlexJobs survey found that 65% of respondents said remote work would boost their productivity.

The study found that a total of 51% of participants — out of 3,100 total professionals — said they’d prefer to work at home, while 8% would opt to work in coffee shops, libraries, or other public spaces.

Throughout the survey, working remotely was lauded as an antidote for commute stress, work-life balance issues, meeting overload, workplace distractions, office politics, and interrupting colleagues.

Remote work is gaining popularity as work-life balance becomes a crucial sticking point for workers. The real question is, will employers catch on to this trend anytime soon?

