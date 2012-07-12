This Stat Reveals The Incredible Potential Of Pinterest – And Why Amazon, Google, Or Facebook Should Buy It*

If online retailers invest the time to develop a presence on Pinterest, the site can become a source of traffic that converts Web users into new customers at an impressive rate.



That’s according to data from Bloomreach, which helps online stores optimise for social and search.

Bloomreach put together a nice infographic on this topic that we have pasted below.

Even if online stores do not invest in their Pinterest presence, the conversion rate on traffic from Pinterest (1.02%) far outstrips traffic from Google Image Search (.54%) and Twitter (0%).

Pinterest traffic does not convert as well as regular Google search traffic. 1.62% of visits from Google search result in sales.

But, Bloomreach marketing boss Joelle Kaufman says that low conversion rate is mostly due to the fact that, so far, ecommerce sites are ignoring the potential of Pinterest.

She says that an online store putting “manual effort and investment” into Pinterest can get a 1.56% conversion rate on traffic coming from the site. That’s pretty close to Google’s rate – impressive for a social media site.

1.56% does beat the conversion rate on traffic from Facebook – 1.13%.

Kaufman says it takes a some amount of work for an online store to get the most out of Pinterest. She says one store that is a Bloomreach client has actually hired a full-time “pinner.”

The other important caveat: Pinterest – and all social sites – still send a very little amount of traffic to online stores.

If Pinterest can keep growing – it just hit 19 million users – it could turn into an incredibly valuable commerce engine, something Amazon, Facebook, or Google should buy.

Here’s the Bloomreach infographic:

Photo: Bloomreach

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post said a online store could see a 9% conversion rate from Pinterest. That’s what Bloomreach told us. Now Bloomreach says this was a mis-statement. We apologise for the error.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.