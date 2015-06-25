If you want to rent a yacht for a day, this startup has you covered

Wikimedia Commons GetMyBoat offers luxury yacht rentals by the day or hour.

Most of us will never own a boat, much less a 140-foot luxury yacht.

A San Francisco-based startup called GetMyBoat wants to change that.

Through the roughly two-year-old company’s app, anyone can be captain for the day by renting one of the over 31,000 vessels listed on the company’s website.

Available vessels include everything from James Bond yachts to tall ships to jet skis and even canoes.

The average boat owner only uses their boat about 8% of the year. For the other 336 days, the boat probably sits in storage, or at a dock in the marina, the company said. GetMyBoat allows owners to get more use out of their vessel.

As of June, rentals are available on GetMyBoat in 3,300 cities across 135 countries around the world.

