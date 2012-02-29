This Startup Wants To Help You Love Everything You Buy

This guy, who is not Scott Magids, loves his iPad.

Imagine a world where every product you buy makes you feel so good, you can’t help but recommend it.Or a world where every product or service your company sells has users swooning.



That’s the world that startup Motista is working on with a form of marketing it calls “emotional intelligence.”

Motista sells a cloud service that helps marketeers figure out how to make their customers love them … literally, as in feeling emotionally attached to a product, service, or brand so that they spend more on it and recommend it to their friends.

This is not a “customer satisfaction” service or a “mining Twitter for sentiment analysis” service, says co-founder and CEO Scott Magids.

“When people are more emotionally connected, have emotional engagement with, say, their tablet computer, like a Kindle, iPad or Nook, our research shows that they are four times more likely to buy more apps and twice as likely to recommend it to a friend,” than when they are merely highly satisfied with the product, he says.

Customers can be satisfied but not emotionally attached. That is, they can think the product is of high quality and works well. But being emotionally attached means they feel love toward it or an emotion near to Love. “It helps them to feel empowered, smarter or rich,” he describes.

Motista can sell this research because it built an emotion analysis engine which defined a whole range of

human emotions. It then stocked it full of surveys on consumers’ feelings towards products or industries (such as banking). The surveys came from ads running on 5,000 websites “from CNN to Telemundo,” Magids says.”We created statistical models that linked these emotions to outcomes,” he explains.

The company has collected about 250,000 surveys so far to populate its service. Its customers subscribe to its service to discover the precise emotion needed to build an emotional connection with their customers. They can then use this data to improve customer facing stuff, from advertising to help desks.

Motista is working on a Series A $4.5 million round funded by El Dorado Ventures about a year ago. It launched its first commercial service last summer and has 13 employees. But its already making a mark with “several dozen” Fortune 500 customers, Magids says, though he is closed-lipped as to who those customers are.

