This startup wants to fix Australia Post's biggest problem

Shippit co-founders, Rob Hango-Zada and Will On.

The days of dodgy posties not delivering parcels and needing to go to the post office to pick it up are almost over.

Aussie logistics startup Shippit has penned a deal with Australia Post to add the country’s largest delivery service to its network. Shippit itself partners with retailers to offer a flexibility in the delivery options they can offer, and adds an “‘Uber-like” experience for their customers.

The best part for customers is that Shippit enables retailers to offer customers a 3-hour time slot, meaning you know what day and roughly when your package is coming so you don’t have to stress about not being home to miss it. You can then track your parcel online in real time through SMS and email alerts, scrapping the need for Australia Post’s tracking number system. There’s also the ability to reschedule or reroute the delivery after the purchase has been made to an alternate address.

Both standard and express post delivery services will be available though Shippit.

Robert Hango-Zada, one of Shippit’s co=founders said that the deal came about by being at the right place at the right time.

“We were introduced by a mutual client in the first few months of our partnership. Australia Post then got awareness of our product and offerings and we continued the conversations from there. Partnerships are important in this industry and Australia Post brings a lot of value to our business model.”

He also added that the deal was great for both parties, with both company’s vision for the industry aligning perfectly.

“There is broad alignment between the vision we have for the delivery industry and what Australia Post are looking to achieve. By developing a solution for a leading Australian omni-channel retailer, it was clear that the technology we had developed could benefit more businesses with the right logistics partners. Striking an agreement was a logical step in helping us both scale the impact of this solution,” he said.

In the 12 months since Shippit has launched, they’ve also signed deals with popular courier companies such as TNT, Mail Call Courier and have 300 merchants using them including Harvey Norman.

Australia Post has been trying to turn itself around in the last six months, pushing itself as a more innovative and technology focused company. But of course, with a company of its size, it can be slow to do so. But by partnering with a startup such as Shippit, the work needed is already done.

Earlier this month, Australia Post signed another partnership with the CSIRO’s data innovation group Data61 to help combat problems it’s too big to solve.

Australia Post and Data61 will be working to make together in three areas:

Trusted services

Making it easier and safer for customers to use services online and in-store by building easy to use services backed by advanced cyber capabilities.

Digital government services

Improving how Australian citizens can access and utilise government services when and where they need, with in market trials of new technology that transforms how citizens can access government services in regional, remote and metropolitan areas.

The future of logistics

Applying expertise and insight to the data from our trucks and parcel deliveries, to drive advances in supply chain management and methods of delivery.

