This Startup Treats New Hires To A Ride In A Private Car On Their First Day Of Work

Tech companies are famous for showering their employees in swag and perks.

But at NewsCred, a New York City-based content marketing startup, the next-level employee pampering starts on the very first day.

Alexa Biale, a social media strategist with NewsCred, got a taste of this awesome treatment firsthand when she started work at the company a few weeks ago.

She shared photos of her experience with Business Insider.

“My first day got off to a VIP start when I was picked up by a private driver and chauffeured to the office,” Biale said to Business Insider. “This is customary for all new hires and I can attest that it made me feel really special.”

When she arrived at the office, she was shown to her desk, which was filled with lots of goodies, including a NewsCred tote, a pair of Beats by Dre headphones, and a brand-new MacBook Air.

Biale then met her office buddy, who showed her around the office and introduced her to the rest of the team.

“Everyone was so friendly!” Biale said. “I immediately felt welcomed into the NewsCred family and couldn’t wait to dive right in.”

NewsCred offers its 150 employees plenty of other perks, including fresh snacks, ping-pong tournaments, and weekly demo days across departments.

Later that week and in the weeks to come, Biale says she was treated to a manicure in her cubicle and free yoga classes in the office.

She also went to breakfast with Asif Rahman and Shafqat Islam, the company’s cofounders.

“In everything I do, I feel very supported by the NewsCred management team, and I’m genuinely excited to come to work everyday,” Biale said.

And to top it all off, she joined 60 of her coworkers on a trip to Bridgehampton, an annual getaway participants call “Camp NewsCred.”

According to NewsCred, it was the company’s biggest excursion yet, and it looked like a ton of fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.