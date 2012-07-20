This Startup Parked A Huge Ad Outside Of Yammer's London Office Trying To Poach Employees That Don't Want To Work For Microsoft

We just received fun image sent from a tipster outside the Yammer offices in London.



Apparently Huddle, a competitor to Microsoft’s SharePoint software, is offering jobs to Yammer employees that don’t want to join Microsoft.

Microsoft bought Yammer, an enterprise social network, for $1.2 billion just last month. But not everyone who works at Yammer — a startup — might want to join the tech giant.

