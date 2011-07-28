This Startup Makes Around $300K/Mo. Renting Out Shared Office Space In Manhattan

Photo: WeWork

Most people dream about having a cool office in Soho. This startup rents you one for $425 a month.WeWork, a co-workspace initiative, rents single desks to six-person offices that will soon host 1,600 people across 600 companies.



In two years, founders Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey have set up office spaces in SoHo, Midtown, the Meatpacking District, and in the next few months they’ll open spaces in San Francisco and Tel Aviv. Their prices range from $350 to $2,400 per month, and a building with 200 companies can earn up to $110,000 per month for WeWork.

“We were both passionate about real estate,” Neumann told The New York Daily News. “During the economic crises, there were these empty buildings and these people freelancing or starting companies. I knew there was a way to match the two. What separates us, though, is community. It’s not a trend for us. It’s a way of life.”

The offices have conference rooms, copy machines, meditation rooms and some even have kegs. Workers can share work tables or rent private spaces, but there are no cubicles. (Click here to see photos of the offices)

