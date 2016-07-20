This startup just won Westpac's 2016 Innovation Challenge

Marcus Wilson, director of Surgical Partners. Photo: Supplied.

Surgical Partners, a financial management platform for medical practices and doctors, has won Westpac and BlueChilli’s 2016 Innovation Challenge.

As part of the prize the startup received $40,000.

This year’s Innovation Challenge, for entrepreneurs with new healthcare solutions, attracted more than 250 applications from across Australia in just three weeks.

“The quality and number of entrants has been fantastic, with ideas ranging from mobile health management applications to hospital and practice communication tools, data management solutions and modern diagnostics capabilities,” Westpac’s head of healthcare, Leon Berkovich said.

“It’s fair to say there’s no shortage of innovative ideas on how to leverage technology to further improve the healthcare industry.”

Marcus Wilson, director of Surgical Partners, says the competition was a fantastic opportunity to generate exposure for the business, which integrates any practice management system with any accounting system, and splits doctor billings into practice share, and doctor share, in real-time.

“The real issue is that medical centres and other players in the space don’t know there’s a solution to their admin problem. That’s why it’s fundamental that we use platforms such as this to further expand our network,” he said.

“This win has been a great validation of a lot of restless nights and confirmation that we are doing the right thing. With this funding from Westpac we will be looking to hire new people as demand is growing.”

Brontech, which developed a communications platform called Cyph MD for secure data-sharing between healthcare industry stakeholders, received the Peoples’ Choice award, and $5,000.

