This Startup Just Raised $85 Million To Make Addictive Games That Will Destroy Your Social Life

Trion Worlds, the developers behind huge online games like Rift and Defiance, just announced that it raised $85 million in strategic growth equity financing.It makes the kinds of online games that you can spend hours and days playing over and over again. Think World of Warcraft — which was so addictive that it has taken shots from shows like South Park over how long its players stay logged into the world.



They charge monthly subscription fees, unlike companies like Zynga which rely on sales of virtual goods — like fake shovels and cows.

Trion Worlds had raised more than $100 million across three rounds of funding before this one.

