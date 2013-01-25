This Startup Forbids Meetings On Wednesdays

Photo: Julie Bort/Business Insider

Task management startup Asana has a pretty strict “No Meeting Wednesday” policy.That’s because it wants to give its employees ample time to work on projects without any disruptions.



Asana co-founder Dustin Moskovitz recently shared the company’s internal doc regarding No Meeting Wednesday on Quora.

“The gist is that makers suffer greatly from interrupts in their flow of time,” Asana ‘s internal doc says. “Managers are generally used to having a schedule-driven day, so it’s easy for them to throw a disruption into somebody else’s calendar.”

There are some exceptions to the rule, but it mostly comes down to judgement. Read the entire memo below.

Read Quote of Dustin Moskovitz’s answer to Asana: How does Asana approach No Meeting Wednesday? on Quora

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.