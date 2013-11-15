This Startup Built One Credit Card That Can Store All Your Other Cards That Make Your Wallet Super Thick And Annoying

Today’s buzzy startup? Coin, a company that makes a “smart” credit card that can store all your other credit cards.

For $100 you get a Coin card, which you can load up with all your other debit and credit cards using a special reader that plugs into your smartphone’s headphone jack. (It’s $55 if you pre-order now.)

When you’re ready to pay, you pull out your Coin card and select which card you want to pay with using a built-in display. You then swipe it like a normal credit card.

Coin doesn’t launch until summer 2014, but don’t let that stop you from watching the startups promotional video.

It’s a neat idea, assuming it works as advertised. You can sign up to try Coin when it launches right here.

