This Star Wars collector is about to sell more than 500 of his figurines at auction

Pew-pew! Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

These are the figurines you’re looking for.

More than 500 Star Wars collectibles, in fact, which will be auctioned by Duke’s Auctions in Dorchester, UK, on Thursday, July 2.

The sole collector hopes to net about £50,000 ($102,000) from the sale, which represents his work pulling it together over the past 15 years.

The vendor told local media it’s “as complete a collection as has ever been amassed”.

“I have endeavoured to find examples in as near to mint condition as possible, and I have always sought original packaging and good condition in all the items I have purchased.”

Highlights include a Jawa with original vinyl cape and Boba Fett with “rare rocket launcher attachment”, but there’s plenty of Millennium Falcons, R2-D2s, land speeders and TIE Fighters up for grabs.

Some, such as the Kenner sets based on the original trilogy, are expected to go for up to £800 apiece. Up to £450 is expected for a collection of 16 characters and their variants, including “Han Solo with small and big head” and “Lando Calrissian with white and uncoloured teeth”.

Others – namely, items from The Phantom Menace – might be lucky to sell at all.

But it’s an extraordinary single-owner collection. Here’s the top 15 items according to their expected price:

A Steel Art production Tom Edgies ‘R2-D2’ created 10/10/10 from scrap metal, with certificate

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £80 – 150

A Kenner ‘Return of the Jedi’ laser rifle carry case with original packaging

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £240 – 280

A set of six Hasbro saga ‘Toys R Us’ exclusive and non-exclusive action figures including Darth Vader, 2002 York Toy Fair and others, all in original packaging

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £250 – 350

A Kenner Star Wars droid figure ‘R2-D2’, in original packaging

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £350 – 450

A Kenner ‘Power of the Force’ electronic AT-AT walker, in original box, version 1

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £380 – 450

An ‘Episode One’ cast and crew jacket and hat, the black bomber jacket with an internal label “Jacket, Flyers Cold Weather Type CWU-45/P size extra large”, embroidered to the reverse “Star Wars Episode One” and to the front “Special FX Cast and Crew 1997, with matching cap

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £250 – 450

A rare Boba Fett figure with rocket launcher, rocket and gun

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate:£350 – 450

A loose Jawa action figure with plastic cape

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £300 – 500

A Kenner sonic controlled land speeder in original box

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £450 – 550

A Kenner Power of the Force Tatooine skiff, boxed

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £450 – 550

A Kenner Star Wars cantina adventure set in original box

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £480 – 550

A Kenner Star Wars droid figure ‘Boba Fett’ in sealed AFA case, graded 75

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £550 – 650

A Palitoy Star Wars Droid Factory in rare black box

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate:£600 – 800

A complete set of “Last Seventeen” action figures including A-Wing pilot, Brada and others

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £700 – 900

A collection of 21 action figures including R2-D2, Romba and others

Picture: Duke’s Auctions, UK

Estimate: £700 – 900

Check out the full catalogue at Duke’s Auctions here.

