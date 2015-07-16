This speaker is the perfect compact home entertainment system

Everyone wants a great home sound system, but great sound quality often comes with a big subwoofer, multiple speakers and a high price tag, which can be a problem if the room with your television isn’t that big. That’s the trade off if you want to trade up from the standard speakers that come with your television.

This unit by Vizio is great because it’s a single compact unit that can sit right underneath your television so it won’t take up any additional space. It will supplement the sound of your TV, plus you can use it to stream music from your phone via bluetooth.

It’s on sale on Amazon for $US149.99 from 12:50pm ET until 4:50pm ET as part of Amazon’s Prime Day promotion, which is a great deal from it’s usual $US249.99 retail price.

