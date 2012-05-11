This Southern City Now May Be Too Charming For Its Own Good

Hotels.com is it out with its annual Hotel Price Index ranking of travel destinations, including the cities that saw the greatest YOY increases in the price of a room.



And by a wide margin, the mind-bogglingly charming Charleston, S.C., tops the list, with a 46 per cent increase to $130 from $89.

The site does not provide information about what drove the increase. The city did not even make it on to the list of top 30 domestic travel destinations (a list topped by Las Vegas).

Here is the full list:

Rank City2010 2011 YoY ADR1. Charleston, S.C. $89 $130 46% 2. San Francisco – Oakland – San Jose, CA $126 $143 13% 3. Pensacola, FL $104 $117 13% 4. Lubbock, TX $88 $99 12% 5. Lake Charles, LA $84 $94 12%SEE MORE: This is how a personal finance expert books a cheap trip to Ireland >

