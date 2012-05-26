This Epically Weird Campaign Ad Will Be In Your Head All Weekend

This ad is going viral on YouTube, and we can see why.



America, meet Jeff Barth, avid ostrich rider and the father of “two daughters who both have straight teeth,” who learned how to play chess in Iceland and worked for 35 years in communications “climbing poles and digging holes.” Taking a nearly five minute walk down a dirt trail, Barth’s ad relays his eclectic string of credentials and life experiences, while showing off his aim with an AR-15.

“I was the first candidate on YouTube back in 2002,” he told MSNBC during an interview around 11:40 AM this morning. Only one problem with that statement: YouTube wasn’t founded until 2005.

The beer-bellied Barth is a Democrat running against first-term U.S. Representative Kristi Noem.

