This South African Student Invented The World's First Waterless Shower

Photo: Youtube.com

(Reuters) – With inspiration from a friend too lazy to take a shower and a few months of research on the Internet, South African university student Ludwick Marishane has won global recognition for an invention that takes the water out of bathing.Marishane, a 22-year-old student at the University of Cape Town invented a product called DryBath, a clear gel applied to skin that does the work of water and soap.



The invention, which won Marishane the 2011 Global Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award, has wide applications in Africa and other parts of the developing world where basic hygiene is lacking and hundreds of millions of people do not have regular access to water.

