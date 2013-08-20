This Soccer Club Could Be The Biggest Winner In Australia's Federal Election

Photo: Getty Images

First the Liberal Party promised $500,000 for a junior league soccer club in the New South Wales suburb of Concord, which seems like a lot of money …

But then, according to Fairfax Media, the Education and Industrial Relations Minister Bill Shorten came around two days later, and said the Labor Party would give the club $1 million.

It’s in a seat Labor only holds by 2.2%, but Shorten said that was definitely not that reason he accused the Liberals’ Joe Hockey of bringing “half a cheque.”

“Oh, let’s pay a bit of respect to all the volunteers of this club … the committee of this club … the parents who send their kids here.”

