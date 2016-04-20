This 'smart mattress' will tell you if your partner is cheating

Photo: Orlando / Three Lions/ Getty Images.

A mattress company in Spain has designed a new “smart mattress” that can detect if your partner is cheating on you.

The “Smarttress”, fitted with sensors, is linked to an app which alerts you if your mattress is in use.

The app even goes to the extent to indicate duration, intensity and impact per minute.

And while you’re thinking this is just a publicity hack, Re/code has confirmed with Durmet, the mattress manufacturer, that the product is actually real.

A spokesperson for the company told Re/code that mattress, currently still in manufacturing stage, was designed in response to the “infidelity crisis” in Spain.

Here’s the very dramatised ad from Durmet.

Re/code has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.