This small Italian village is offering people cheap rent and $2,900 to move there

The mayor of a remote village in northern Italy is offering to pay $A2,946 to persuade people to move there to stop it from becoming deserted.

Daniele Galliano wants bolster the population in Bormida, a mountainous region in Liguria, north-west Italy, where just 394 people live.

Those who take up the offer would pay as just $A74 a month to rent in the village alongside the welcome lump sum of $A2,946, reported The Guardian.

As more young people move to the cities to find work, Bormida has become a ghost town and the mayor wants to find a way to boost the town’s population.

Galliano has posted his initiative to Facebook, and has tabled it with the local council.

The finer details of the offer would need to be approved by the council.

However, if the town goes ahead with the initiative, anyone who moves to Bormida from 2018 would be gifted $A2,946.

“We’re still working out the plan, but anyone is welcome to come and live here,” one councillor told The Guardian.

“We’re a small community but very welcoming. We’re high up in a mountain area but also not far from the sea – it’s a healthy lifestyle, the air is very clean.”

Meanwhile, under the low rent scheme, waiting to be approved by council, a small property would cost $A74 to rent, while a larger property cost would be no more than $A177.

Galliano said on his Facebook page the low rent scheme could be ready to be roll out in a couple of months.

This article first appeared on Stuff.co.nz. See the original article here.

