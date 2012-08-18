This Small Insole Helps People Who Have Lost Feeling In Their Legs Or Feet Walk Again

Sensastep is a breakthrough assisted walking device that helps individuals who have lost feeling in their legs or feet walk normally again.



Inventor Jon Christiansen devised the technology after he was involved in a freak boating accident. He says that diabetes sufferers, Parkinson’s disease patients and even stroke victims stand to benefit.

How It Works

Insole with sensors.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Jon Christiansen

The first element, an insole with sensors, tracks your gait. When pressure is applied, a transmitter wrapped around the ankle and attached to the insole picks up special tones.

An earpiece that receives signals from the ankle transmitter.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Jon Christiansen

The transmitter sends signals to a device that goes over the ear. The earpiece can distinguish tones used for the heel and toe because they are transmitted at different frequencies.

The tones vibrate a cochlear nerve which, over time, the brain learns to interpret as walking signals.

Christiansen says he is still shopping deals with prosthetic manufacturers but that commercial production is almost certainly imminent.

The company has also approached the military, although Lt. Gen. Paul K. Carlton, Jr., M.D.,

who serves as Director of the Texas A&M Health Science centre, Office of Homeland Security, said that for the time being, most leg-related injuries in combat are too severe for a Sensastep-based therapy.

Watch a demonstration video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Discover the inspirational story behind the Sensastep >



See our list of Game Changers: 30 Innovations That Will Change The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.