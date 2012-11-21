This Slide From MySpace's $50 Million Pitch Deck Made Us Chuckle

Yesterday, we published the pitch deck MySpace parent company Interactive Media Holdings is using to try and raise $50 million.



In the deck, there is a chart that caused us to chuckle.

Half of it, the past and present, depicts a shrinking business in trouble.

The other half of it, using projections, shows how, after raising whomever’s $50 million, the business is going to suddenly, finally take off.

This business is about to boom! (We just need your $50 million first.)

Obviously, lots of pitch decks probably have charts like this. Still:

