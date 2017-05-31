This skin-crawling video shows a snake vomiting up another snake

If you are repulsed by snakes, this video will have you dry-heaving.
Christopher Reynolds captured the moment a snake regurgitated another live snake.
The video was taken on the side of the road in Texas, according to National Geographic.
WARNING: It’s not for the squeamish.
I took this video yesterday after leaving my mother's. Shot with my Canon 77D See the entire video on my YouTube channel Cristopher Reynolds. #art #artist #snakes #repitles #canonusa #natgeo #nationalgeographic #77d #77D #canoncameras #savage #savagenature #luckyday #todaywasyourday #livetoslitheranotherday
