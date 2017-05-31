This skin-crawling video shows a snake vomiting up another snake

If you are repulsed by snakes, this video will have you dry-heaving.

Christopher Reynolds captured the moment a snake regurgitated another live snake.

The video was taken on the side of the road in Texas, according to National Geographic.

WARNING: It’s not for the squeamish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.