A skier whipped his iPhone around his head on a string to create this incredible footage

For nearly two years, Nicolas Vuignier has been trying to figure out how to capture amazing footage of his skiing using only his iPhone. The Swiss skier and visual artist finally succeed by attaching his phone to a string and spinning it around, giving us a 360-degree look at his sport.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

