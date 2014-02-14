This Site Where You Watch Other People Gaming Sees More Peak Internet Traffic Than Hulu Or Facebook

Twitch is a site where users watch each other’s live and recorded video gaming. And now it’s so popular, it actually accounts for more peak U.S. Internet traffic than either Hulu, Facebook, or Amazon, according to DeepField data cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Peak traffic is defined as Internet traffic between 8pm and 11pm and includes upload and download activity.

The chart at the bottom of this post, created by BI Intelligence analyst Mark Hoelzel, shows just how big a presence Twitch has.

The site accounts for 1.8% of peak U.S. Internet traffic, above popular TV streaming service Hulu’s 1.7% share.

Netflix and Google, which owns YouTube, together accounted for more than half of peak traffic.

Twitch is the gaming spinoff of user-generated video streaming site Justin.tv. But now that it turns out watching other people gaming is so hugely popular, the company is rebranding as Twitch Interactive and bringing Twitch and Justin.tv under that name.

