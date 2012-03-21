This Sick Hamptons House Built By A Merrill Lynch Partner In 1915 Is Now On Sale For $25 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s

This house is awesome for a couple of reasons, big h/t to Curbed for bringing it to our attention.First off, it was designed by famous architect William Bottomley around 1915.



Even cooler than that is the fact that it was designed for E.E. Bartlett, a former partner in the Merrill Lynch of old and a President of the New York Cotton Exchange from 1923-1925. The current owner is asking for $24.9 million for it, which makes it the most expensive listing in Amagansett.

The 6,000 square foot house boasts 6 bedrooms, a pool, a lily pond, a tennis court, and private access to the ocean. The listing is held by Ed Petrie at Sotheby’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.