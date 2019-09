From the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer’s Survey, signs of increasing loan demand.



Photo: FRB

Photo: FRB

Meanwhile, on the consumer front, it looks like increasingly positive data, as “other consumer loans” comes back to the flatline.

(HT: @dutch_book)

