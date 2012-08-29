This Incredibly Intricate Graphic Shows Everything You Need To Know About E-Commerce

The digital marketing world has gone gaga over LUMA Partner’s collection of insanely intricate and visually complex infographics that aim to bring order to a confusing digital media landscape.



Called LUMAscapes, these charts track the hundreds of companies that make up the mobile marketing, social media marketing, and e-commerce ecosystems.

This particular graphic, created by LUMA CEO Terence Kawaja, shows how digital commerce works, from the marketer’s perspective to that of the consumer. The chart breaks down the crowded world of daily deal sites, white label solutions, flash sale companies, etc. into digestible chunks.

Check out the Commerce LUMAscape below:

Photo: LUMA Partners

