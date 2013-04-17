This Shocking Whiteboard Mess Shows Officials Brainstorming On The Mining Tax

The Australian today published a set of shocking whiteboard diagrams from an Australian Taxation Office brainstorming session that reveal frenzied attempts to get to grips with the Australian Government’s mining tax.

David Crowe reports the diagrams were assembled during a workshop led by consultants Hoffmann Donohue. The sessions were designed to ensure mining tax compliance.

The documents were released to South Australian Liberal MP Jamie Briggs under an FOI request.

There are seven whiteboards in total and you can see them all in their glorious confusion here.

They contain chaotic flowcharts that will be uncomfortably familiar to anyone who has endured brainstorming sessions in corporate environments, including phrases such as “idea capture”, “maximise opprtunity” and “real time”, sometimes circled in floating boxes or circles with no connection to anything else.

An ATO spokesperson told the newspaper that the whiteboards were “not about how the ATO sees the MRRT operating or functioning”.

The application of the tax is widely acknowledged to be difficult to calculate because it involves looking at the profits from individual mining operations and not the overall profits of the mining companies.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.