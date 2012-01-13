This Shocking Video Claims To Show Marines Urinating On Dead Taliban Fighters

A new video that appears to show US Marines urinating on dead Taliban fighters in Afghanistan has drawn anger from both sides, and sparked a major investigation.



Marine officials are yet to verify the clip, titled “Marines peeing on Taliban,” but released a statement denouncing the actions and calling for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to investigate “every aspect” of the filmed event, according to a report on Marine Corps Times.

The video has also been strongly criticised within Afghanistan, where word of the video is said to spreading to horrified locals by mouth. President Hamid Karzai strongly has condemned the clip and requested an urgent probe.

But Jaded Taliban forces don’t appear to be phased by the video, which they say won’t affect early peace talks.

“This is not the first time we see such brutality,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“We know that our country is occupied. This is not a political process, so the video will not harm our talks and prisoner exchange because they are at the preliminary stage.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.