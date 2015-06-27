This $30 shirt is a perfect example of why men love Uniqlo

With its style, quality, fit, affordability, and convenience, Uniqlo is winning men over in droves.

One of the best examples of Uniqlo’s appeal is its now-signature oxford cloth button-down shirt (OCDB).

At $US30 (or $US20 in the summer) it’s a neatly folded representation of the brand itself.

Here’s why:

It’s simple. There aren’t any fancy complications, loops, folds, cuts, or creases. The shirt comes in five shades, with no special colour treatment or designs. It’s just a well-made staple that’s incredibly easy to wear.

It fits well. You can choose from two fits: slim or regular. For skinny guys, I can't think of a better fitting shirt in this price category. The chest and body is slim, the tail of the shirt hits at the right point, and the sleeves are the perfect length. It's clear that a lot of thought went into the making of this shirt.

It's high quality. I have one that's going on four years old. I wear it with regularity and it still shows zero signs of wear.

It's cheap. Everyday shirts aren't something you need to splurge on. It's good to fill the gaps in your closet with an affordable shirt that you can wear without worrying too much about it. At $US30, the OCBD can easily be replaced.

I’m not the only one who’s singing this shirt’s praises. There are 62 reviews and an average customer rating of 4.5 stars for the OCDB on Uniqlo’s website. On Reddit’s r/malefashionadvice board, many OCDB threads have been started; people are looking for alternatives to the shirt since it’s become such a dominant staple.

Do your wardrobe a service and pick one up.

