This SF Adtech Exec's $US7 Million Penthouse Is Now A Crime Scene

Adtech CEO Gurbaksh Chahal showed off his gilded San Francisco penthouse in a

2008 episode of the reality TV show “The Secret Millionaire.”

The Rincon Hill luxury high rise, which cost a reported $US6.9 million and then another $US1 million in upgrades, is now a crime scene.

Chahal was arrested last week and released on $US1 million bail on 47 criminal assault charges against his girlfriend.

He allegedly beat and kicked her 117 times in a half hour and smothered her with a pillow, which accounts for the assault with a deadly weapon charge. The attack was reportedly caught on surveillance footage in Chahal’s bedroom.

The lavish apartment, decorated with his favourite letter and nickname “G,” served as an example of a showy attitude maligned by many in the adtech space. Now it’s crime scene.

