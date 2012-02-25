This Seems To Be Sean Parker's Throne At Airtime

Sean Parker is famous for being one of the guys who invented Napster, being Facebook’s first president, and getting played by Justin Timberlake in a movie.



He has a new startup.

It’s called Airtime. We think it’s going to be a service that lets you randomly video chat with other Facebook users .

Airtime has a new office. There is a throne there.

We can only assume it is for Sean.

This is a picture of it:

Take your seat, Sean.

Photo: Airtime

