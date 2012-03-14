An Adult Community In California Is Offering A Novel Solution To Snoring Spouses

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If you thought that the couch was the only deliverance from your snoring spouse, a more comfortable option is now available.At Sun City Shadow Hills, an adult community in Indio, CA, couples can have an auxiliary bedroom connected to the bathroom of their master bedroom, according to Lauren Beale of the Los Angeles Times.



Advertised as an “owners retreat,” it is more accurately a sanctuary from a rumbling loved one. If your spouse is an insomniac, a snorer, a teeth-gnasher, or even just a blanket hog, you may want to invest.

