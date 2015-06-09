This secluded Maine estate is a steal at $9.5 million

Brittany Fowler
William Russell Grace, the New York City mayor who accepted the Statue of Liberty, built this Renaissance Revival-style mansion for his daughter in 1918.

It’s called Grace Estate, and you can purchase it for $US9.5 million.

LandVest’s Terry Sortwell has the Islesboro, Maine listing, which counts a putting green, saltwater pool, and historic guest house among its many charms.

Accessible by ferry, 399 Hermit's Point Road sits on close to 9 acres of land with views of Penobscot Bay, Camden Hills, and Seal Harbour.

There are 17 rooms in total, including 8 bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, library, billiard room, and two laundry rooms.

The stately dining room features water views and a custom fireplace.

The views only get better in the living room, which has easy access to the portico.

Common in Renaissance Revival architecture, a portico is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail with friends.

But Grace Estate offers plenty more outdoor space for entertaining.

Speaking of entertaining, there's also a historic guest house made of stone.

A deepwater dock made of fir and mahogany with a kayak launching ramp ensures you'll never be bored on the peninsula.

Those who play golf can perfect their short game around the putting green, or hit a few balls on the paddle tennis court.

A dip in the saltwater pool is best followed up by a long nap in a plush lounge chair.

And for those who like to eat extra local, there's even a chicken coop and chicken yard.

