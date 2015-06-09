This secluded Maine estate is a steal at $9.5 million

William Russell Grace, the New York City mayor who accepted the Statue of Liberty, built this Renaissance Revival-style mansion for his daughter in 1918.

It’s called Grace Estate, and you can purchase it for $US9.5 million.

LandVest’s Terry Sortwell has the Islesboro, Maine listing, which counts a putting green, saltwater pool, and historic guest house among its many charms.

