This secluded Maine estate is a steal at $9.5 million

William Russell Grace, the New York City mayor who accepted the Statue of Liberty, built this Renaissance Revival-style mansion for his daughter in 1918.
It’s called Grace Estate, and you can purchase it for $US9.5 million.
LandVest’s Terry Sortwell has the Islesboro, Maine listing, which counts a putting green, saltwater pool, and historic guest house among its many charms.
Accessible by ferry, 399 Hermit's Point Road sits on close to 9 acres of land with views of Penobscot Bay, Camden Hills, and Seal Harbour.
There are 17 rooms in total, including 8 bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, library, billiard room, and two laundry rooms.
Common in Renaissance Revival architecture, a portico is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
A deepwater dock made of fir and mahogany with a kayak launching ramp ensures you'll never be bored on the peninsula.
Those who play golf can perfect their short game around the putting green, or hit a few balls on the paddle tennis court.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.