This Scalia zinger is the funniest footnote to come out of the Supreme Court this term

Reuters//Kevin Lamarque U.S. Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia speaks at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research in

The best footnote from the Supreme Court this term comes from Justice Antonin Scalia, in his dissent to the Obergefell v. Hodges case, which this morning legalised same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

In footnote 22, Scalia writes:

If, even as the price to be paid for a fifth vote, I ever joined an opinion for the Court that began: “The Constitution promises liberty to all within its reach, a liberty that includes certain specific rights that allow persons, within a lawful realm, to define and express their identity,” I would hide my head in a bag. The Supreme Court of the

United States has descended from the disciplined legal reasoning of John Marshall and Joseph Story to the mystical aphorisms of the fortune cookie.

This is what is known, in official Supreme Court terms, as a sick burn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.