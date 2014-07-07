This Satellite Image Shows The Vast Size Of Typhoon Neoguri As It Heads Straight For Japan

The massive scale of the typhoon. A satellite image from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Super Typhoon Neoguri is heading straight for Japan.

The strongest typhoon so far in 2014 is now south of Kadena, the US Air Force base on the Japanese island of Okinawa and tracking north west.

The typhoon is bringing winds of more than 250kmh and waves almost 12m high as it moves toward Japan at a rate of about 20kmh.

The storm is currently a high category 4 typhoon but the Japan Meteorological Agency says the storm could grow in intensity before it hits Japanese territory tomorrow.

The agency map shows the typhoon’s progress:

